Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Nordstrom x Harlem's Fashion Row
House Of Aama Uptown Cardigan
$129.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
By Anthropologie
Chunky 3d Floral Knit Cardigan Sweater
BUY
£128.00
Anthropologie
Dôen
Fairchild Cashmere Cardigan
BUY
£388.00
Dôen
Anthropologie
The Susannah 3d Flower Cardigan Sweater
BUY
$130.00
Anthropologie
Dôen
Fairchild Cashmere Cardigan
BUY
$338.00
Dôen
More from Nordstrom x Harlem’s Fashion Row
Nordstrom x Harlem's Fashion Row
Harbison Floral Long Sleeve Pleat Maxi Dress
BUY
$229.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom x Harlem's Fashion Row
Harbison Drop Earrings
BUY
$59.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom x Harlem's Fashion Row
Harbison Rib Wool & Cashmere Maxi Sweater Skirt
BUY
$199.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom x Harlem's Fashion Row
Harbison Satin Maxi Slipdress
BUY
$179.00
Nordstrom
More from Sweaters
Nordstrom x Harlem's Fashion Row
House Of Aama Uptown Cardigan
BUY
$129.00
Nordstrom
Almina Concept
Oversized Wool/cash Sweater
BUY
£187.00
Almina Concept
COS
Double-faced Wool Blouse
BUY
£115.00
COS
Hanifa
Kelli Knit Top
BUY
£55.00
£78.00
Hanifa
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted