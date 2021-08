Carbon38

Houndstooth Jacquard 7/8 Legging

$108.00

Buy Now Review It

At Carbon38

With a wide double-faced waistband that expertly stabilizes and contours your core, the Houndstooth Jacquard Core 7/8 Length Legging from Carbon38 takes on a classic print with a fresh outlook. Featuring slightly cropped coverage, these sculpting tights offer compression in a soft and smooth performance fabric and a graphic pattern that's easy to mix and match.