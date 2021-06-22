Hot Tools

24k Gold One Step Dryer Volumizer

$69.99 $29.47

Salon Blowout in half the time. Faster drying and salon results Charcoal-Infused Bristles are perfect for refreshing 2nd day hair! 24K Gold styling surface for even heat distribution and consistent results for all hair types 3 Heat / 2 Speed Settings for styling versatility Safety First: The Hot Tools 24K Gold One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer meets U.S. safety requirements and features the ETL Certification seal (look for the ‘test’ button on the plug which is required for all hair dryers in the U.S.), unit is designed for 120 Volt USA outlets only. Do not use a voltage converter as it will damage the unit. Note that wattage of this appliance may vary depending on the location of use. Rotating temperature control with 3 speed settings provides styling versatility and great results on all hair types Product Description The Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold Charcoal Infused One-Step Blowout styling tool is dependable in every way. Starting with the design, the versatile oval brush design has gently curved sides created to smooth hair, while the rounded edges help craft volume from the roots down to beautifully curled ends. Just one step to gorgeous styles. A styling surface designed with our tried and trusted 24K Gold Technology delivers even heat distribution that’s essential to consistent results. Plus, it’s ideal for all hair types! Direct ION Technology helps maintain a neutral charge on the hair’s surface, leaving the hair looking conditioned and smooth, while helping reduce frizz and static for shiny, healthy-looking hair. Designed with unique airflow vents to accentuate a quick styling. Cutting edge Boar Tech 2 Bristles complete with silk glide perfect the styling results with a silky-smooth finish. Complete with a rotating temperature control and three speed settings providing ultimate styling control. Fast styling, great results for all hair types, check. What more could you need? A comfortable styling experience! The lightweight design and soft-touch finish provide a relaxed grip. Equipped with an 8 ft. professional cord giving you free range of movement and all the reach you need. Every plug-in counts and with an ALCI safety plug, required for all U.S. hair dryers you’re all set. Plus, a 7 year limited warranty guarantees a professional tool and professional results. Brand Story Hot Tools Professional is a dependable brand that’s been winning awards for over 25 years, creating superior, innovative tools.