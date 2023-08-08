Veronica Beard

Hosanna Dickey Short One Button Blazer

$650.00

ABOUT THE BRAND Sisters-in-law by marriage, friends by choice, Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard are the designers behind their eponymous brand, Veronica Beard. Inspired by a yearning for clothes you can live in and the ease of menswear, Veronica Beard started with the goal of creating a functional, stylish uniform for women defined by classic jackets, versatile tops, and ultra-flattering jeans. Launched in 2010 with its now-iconic Dickey jacket, and growing its collection to include tops, denim, and dresses, the brand crafts wardrobe essentials for women who get things done. FEATURES Peak lapel Long sleeves with five-button cuffs Front single button closure Welt chest pocket, flap waist pockets Made in USA Web ID: 4634858