Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
COLE HAAN SIGNATURE
Hooded Down & Feather Jacket
$225.00
$149.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Baffle-box quilting locks in the down-hybrid insulation of this puffy parka, fitted at the waist and inset with an extra stand-collar placket.
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew
Cocoon Coat
$365.00
$273.75
from
J. Crew
BUY
Weekday
Noor Quilted Lightweight Coat
$95.00
from
ASOS
BUY
The Arrivals
Aer Parka
$465.00
from
The Arrivals
BUY
COS
Wool-mix Shirt Jacket
$190.00
from
COS
BUY
More from COLE HAAN SIGNATURE
COLE HAAN SIGNATURE
Hooded Down & Feather Jacket
$225.00
$149.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Outerwear
Banana Republic Factory
Snow Leopard Print Faux Fur Bomber
$159.99
from
BUY
Banana Republic Factory
Soft Sherpa Jacket
$99.99
from
Banana Republic Factory
BUY
Gap
Teddy Coat
$148.00
from
Gap
BUY
Gap
Https://www.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=493846002&tid
$98.00
from
Gap
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted