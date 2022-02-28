Uniqlo U

Hooded Coat

$149.90

Buy Now Review It

At Uniqlo

Our Blocktech coat makes a great raincoat. Simple design makes styling easy. The Uniqlo U collection is the realization of a dedicated and skilled team of international designers based at our Paris Research and Development Center led by Artistic Director Christophe Lemaire. Cotton canvas fabric. With Blocktech features. A minimalist raincoat with a timeless, elegant straight cut. Functional design with details kept to a minimum. Hidden front placket with rubber buttons, storm flap pockets for added protection against rain, and a removable hood for enhanced versatility. Essential raincoat in neutral colors. Easy to mix and match. Refined design for business or everyday use.