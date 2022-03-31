Mielle Organics

Honey & Ginger Styling Gel

$11.99

Mielle Organics

Maintain a healthy hair regimen with a natural hair-styling gel from Mielle! • Nourish and hydrate your hair • Made for freshly washed hair or second-day curl enhancement • No sticky build-up or artificial additives Achieve the styles you love while encouraging healthier, stronger hair with Mielle’s honey and ginger natural hair-styling gel. Our formula is made with more than 70 percent certified organic ingredients, including honey, ginger, aloe extract, and babassu oil. These natural ingredients nourish your hair while delivering manageable hold. Get curl definition, smooth edges, and frizz reduction for your everyday routine without worrying about product build-up or damaging chemicals. Order your bottle of Honey and Ginger Styling Gel today! 13 fl. oz. | Made with more than 70% organic ingredients Directions Apply a liberal amount of product (on freshly cleaned hair) to damp hair covering from root to tip. Style as desired using heat or by letting air dry. On the 2nd or 3rd day spray hair with water until damp. Apply a liberal amount of product to your hair. Style as desired. Ingredients Aqua (Water), *Glycerin, *Honey, *Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Acrylates Copolymer, *Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, *Orbignya Oleifera (Babassu) Seed Oil, *Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Maltodextrin/VP Copolymer, Althea Offinalis (Marshmallow) Root Extract, Pectin, Parfum (Fragrance), Zingiber Offinale (Ginger) Root Oil*, Carbomer, Xanthan Gum, Dehydroacetic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol. *CERTIFIED ORGANIC INGREDIENTS.