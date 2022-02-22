We The Free

Honey Comb V

$78.00 $49.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 63808828; Color Code: 001 So cool and slouchy, this forever effortless sweater is featured in an essential pullover silhouette with exaggerated V-neckline and dropped dolman sleeves for added shape. We The Free Heritage inspired and lived-in staples. We The Free is an in-house label. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Bust: 58 in Length: 20 in Sleeve Length: 16.25 in