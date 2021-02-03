Honey-Can-Do

Honey Can Do Storage Combo Vacuum Storage Bags

The reusable Honey Can Do 5-pk Super Storage Combo Vacuum Packs help free up room in your closet and around the house. The vacuum packs shrink to a smaller, more manageable size that can easily be stored away. Simply put folded clothing into the bag and attach the hose from your vacuum. Once the suction removes all the air from the Honey-Can-Do 5-pk Super Storage Combo Vacuum Pack, the items in the bag are condensed into a more compact and convenient size. You can also manually roll the air out of these bags. These vacuum storage packs also protect your items from dust and moisture, and can be stored anywhere to protect them against damage. When it's time to take the clothes out, these reusable vacuum storage bags can be filled up again with the next batch of clothes. Use the Honey Can Do 5-pk Super Storage Combo Vacuum Packs to store clothes for the whole family. The combo set includes 2 medium and 3 large storage bags.