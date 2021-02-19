Honest Beauty

Extreme Length 2-in-1 Mascara And Lash Primer

$16.99 $13.60

At a glance Clean Highlights 2-in-1 mascara & lash primer Boosts lash length, volume and definition Rich, smooth formula that resists clumping Molded bristles pick up every lash Not tested on animals Specifications Trial/Travel Size: Yes Suggested Age: All Ages Health Facts: Mineral Oil-Free, Propylparaben-Free, Phthalate-Free, No Fragrance Added, Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Free, Formaldehyde-Free, Paraben-Free, Butylparaben-Free, Formaldehyde Donor-Free Capacity (Volume): .27 fl oz (US) Color Family: Black Product Warning: Adult Use Only Color Finish: Semi-Matte Color Palette: Dark Tones Awards: 2020 Best of Beauty Awards, People Magazine Sustainability Claims: Cruelty-Free, Not Tested on Animals Beauty Purpose: Thickening, Volumizing, Lengthening Features: Built-In Brush TCIN: 53248930 UPC: 816645029586 Item Number (DPCI): 037-14-1258 Origin: Assem USA w/foreign/dom. parts Description Things we love: multitasking makeup and lush, lifted lashes made easier. The long-lasting formulas of our 2-in-1 dual-ended mascara and lash primer work together to boost lash length, volume and definition. Use the lash primer first to create an even base and enhance the mascara's lash-lengthening performance, then follow with a coat of rich and smooth mascara to build extreme length and sky-high lift. The specially molded bristles of the mascara wand pick up and separate every last lash for dramatic definition without clumping. How to use: Brush primer through upper lashes evenly from root to tip. Wait 30 seconds then apply mascara to upper and lower lashes. To remove, close eyes and gently wipe lashes clean using makeup remover. Rinse with water. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free. • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.