Homesick

Homesick “thank You, Mom” Medium Soy Jar Candle

$29.99 $22.49

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath and Beyond

The hand-poured Homesick "Thank You, Mom" Medium Soy Jar Candle makes a cherished and heartfelt gift. This warm and soothing accent features notes of bergamot, lavender, white lily, clove, and sandalwood. Makes any house smell like home.