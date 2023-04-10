Handicrafts Home

Medley Jester Style Keepsake and decorative boxes suitable for any bedroom, closet or office that will beautifully match your décor style too. Available size 10x6x2.5 inch. The inner size is 9x5x2 inch, it's enough to store watch & jewelry, keys, accessories in the box to be handy. Not only best bone Inlay home decor we make but we are also a message away to resolve any issues for you, help with more product information and we promise full money back guarantee too. An Ideal gift for someone who loves stylish accents in their home. These keepsake boxes are great Thankgiving gift, Christmas gifts. Also suitable for Anniversaries, Birthdays, and more. HANDMADE PRODUCT DISCLAIMER - Please note that all our home décor products are meticulously handmade by master artisans one piece at a time. Due to this process, there may be a slight variation from one item to the next. Such variations are inherent in the manufacturing of handmade products, so you may expect minor distinctions that will make your purchase special and truly one of a kind. A REAL DECORATIVE AND ARTISTIC GIFT We are passionate to produce any beautiful artistic Christmas gifts to bring more value on the table or any corner in the house. Display these boxes in style with lampshade or candle holders as a centrepiece. Designed with convenience and durability in mind Our decorative boxes are not just functional lid on the head but artistic made of resin inlay & pine MDF imported from New Zealand. We love Gifts, Presents, Treats & Keepsakes Sharing gift is a remedy in nurturing your close relationships. Consider buying these boxes with our other styles to build a vintage collectables decorative and ornaments gift pack for your loved ones. Unique craft for unique home decor At Handicrafts Home, we pride ourselves on surrounding your home decor with our beautiful, unique, socially aware, bespoke products. Our materials are sourced with the local environment in mind; social consciousness is at the top of our company's priorities along with providing a product that our customers can be proud to display in their homes, on their desks and on their mantles. Available size 10x6x2.5 inch. The inner size is 9x5x2 inch, it's enough to store watch & jewelry, keys, accessories in the box to be handy. BUY NOW and organize your valuable accessories in style with our incredible choice of decorative boxes