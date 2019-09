Balmain

Holographic Pleated Voile Mini Skirt

£950.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Balmain's Olivier Rousteing imagined the year 2050 as the backdrop to his AW18 runway the futuristic theme is evident on this black holographic skirt. Anchored by a flexible waistband, it features glittered accordion pleats that create movement and shine with every step. Layer it with a billowy blouse and ground with knee-high boots.