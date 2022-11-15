Charlotte Tilbury

Hollywood Flawless Filter

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Charlotte Tilbury offers up a true multitasking formula, designed to illuminate the skin while blurring and smoothing. Inspired by Hollywood lighting effects, the Flawless Filter can be worn alone, underneath, mixed-with or on top of your favourite foundation to keep you inspired and your makeup looking fresh. Above all else, you’ll be glowing. Key ingredients: Smoothing airbrush polymers: for a poreless, flawless looking finish. Finely milled powders: help blur the appearance of lines and pores. Brightening porcelain flower extract: derived from a Thai flower for brighter looking skin Made without: Gluten, fragrance, parabens and sulfates.