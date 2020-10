Kendra Scott

Holland Statement Earrings

$118.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kendra Scott

Details Playful and architectural, the highlight of the Holland Statement Earrings is the custom designed molten metal effect that brings bold, dynamic texture with artisanal appeal. Size 3.4" L X 1" W on ear post Please note: Due to the one-of-a-kind nature of the medium, exact colors and patterns may vary slightly from the image shown.