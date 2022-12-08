Chesapeake Bay

Bite-sized treasures featuring layers of cake with velvety filling, these classic individual petit fours are the essence of the holidays. Featuring moist chocolate and vanilla cake, they are filled with a delectable variety of buttercreams: truffle, strawberry, orange, and raspberry. Each is its own little gift, lovingly decorated in festive holiday motifs. Classic gourmet, these make an ideal gift or a beautiful and delicious addition to any dessert table. Choose from one dozen or two dozen Holiday Petit Fours, either way you'll be pleased!