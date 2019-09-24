Skip navigation!
Home & Decor
Food & Drinks
Lolli and Pops
Holiday Glitz Gift Box
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lolli and Pops
When you’re looking to spread some holiday cheer, this hand-picked selection of treats will put anyone in the holiday spirit.
Featured in 1 story
Candy Gifts For The Sweetest People On Your List
by
Olivia Harrison
See's Candies
Large Gold Fancy
$49.75
from
See's Candies
BUY
Reese's
Glass Candy Jar
$39.99
from
Old Time Candy
BUY
Mike's Hot Honey
Hot Honey 12 Oz.
$19.79
from
Amazon
BUY
Haribo
Gold-bears Gummi Bears - 3lbs
$9.49
from
Target
BUY
Seapoint Farms
Seapoint Farms Sea Salt Dry Roasted Edamame
$10.79
from
Amazon
BUY
K9 Advantix
Ii Flea, Tick & Mosquito Prevention (2-pack)
$39.99
$28.99
from
Chewy
BUY
Rachael Ray Nutrish
Zero Grain Natural Dry Dog Food Turkey & Potato Recipe
$11.99
$8.99
from
Target
BUY
Alfred Tea Room
Ceremonial Matcha Gift Set
$84.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has
by
Olivia Harrison
Food News
Krispy Kreme Brings Back A Pumpkin Spice Favorite & Introduces A<...
While fall is technically still a couple of weeks away, that hasn’t stopped every food, beauty, and wellness brand from overwhelming us with their
by
Michelle Santiago...
Food & Drinks
Nick Jonas Launched His Own Tequila. It’s Sustainable & Just As F...
Nick Jonas has had a lot of major celebrity milestones this year. He broke the internet with his wedding to Priyanka Chopra, he and his brothers reunited
by
Sarah Midkiff
