Jubilee Couture

Jc Womens Neck Dickey, False Turtleneck

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

95% Rayon Modal, 5% Spandex We, Jubilee Couture, weave & dye our own fabric for this product in USA. This fabric is specially weaved to reduce the risk of shrinking after wash. Comfortable, Soft, folding neck dickey for making your own fashionable look Size available from small to x-large, just because we all have different body. Neck Round: S-14 3/4", M-15 1/4", L-15 7/8", XL-16 1/4" Please See Below for Detail Measurement. 95% Rayon Modal, 5% Spandex