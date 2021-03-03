Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Intentionally Blank
Hk-2 Oxford
$188.00
$112.80
Buy Now
Review It
At Garmentory
Need a few alternatives?
EYTYS
Angelo Sneakers
BUY
$340.00
EYTYS
Franco Sarto
Hope Loafer
BUY
$187.95
Zappos
promoted
Simone Rocha x H&M
Shoes
BUY
$249.00
H&M
Zappos
Boston Soft Footbed
BUY
$145.00
Birkenstock
More from Intentionally Blank
Intentionally Blank
Honcho - Cream Lizard
BUY
$137.00
$229.00
Cara Cara
Intentionally Blank
Janet Scuba Boo
BUY
$188.00
The Dreslyn
Intentionally Blank
Kinney Sandal
BUY
$132.99
$167.00
Lisa Says Gah
Intentionally Blank
Twin Clog
BUY
$69.00
$189.00
Cara Cara
More from Flats
EYTYS
Angelo Sneakers
BUY
$340.00
EYTYS
Franco Sarto
Hope Loafer
BUY
$187.95
Zappos
promoted
Simone Rocha x H&M
Shoes
BUY
$249.00
H&M
Zappos
Boston Soft Footbed
BUY
$145.00
Birkenstock
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted