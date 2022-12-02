Bobbies

Hisaé Boot

- Boots made by hand in Portugal - Leather from Portugal - Leather lining - Leather sole - Heel height: 6.5 cm - Comes with its travel pouch, in a paper box from FSC certified forests. Calf width (circumference inside the boot at the widest point) : - 35 : 36 cm - 36 : 36,5 cm - 37 : 37 cm - 38 : 38 cm - 39 : 39 cm - 40 : 39,5 cm - 41 : 40 cm - 42 : 40,5 cm Shank height (at the back of the boot): - 35 : 37 cm - 36 : 38 cm - 37 : 38 cm - 38 : 38.6 cm - 39 : 39 cm - 40 : 39,5 cm - 41 : 40 cm - 42 : 40,5 cm