Dolce Vita

Hinto Boots

$159.95

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

View the size chart Grab a pair of these retro inspired Dolce Vita® Hinto lug heel combat boots. These will make the perfect addition to all your fall-inspired outfits. Pull-on styling with a lace-up closure. Haircalf leather upper with small embellishments at the base. This product contains real fur: Calf, dyed and treated from China. Textile lining and insole. Durable rubber outsole with a lug sole for traction and stability. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 14 oz Shaft: 5 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!