Greyleigh

Hilma Linen Sheet Set

$270.00 $179.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Give your guest room a design refresh or set the foundation for your restful retreat in the master bedroom with this essential sheet set. Crafted from 100% French linen, it features an understated design and crisp, solid hue that makes it ideal for just about any bedding ensemble, whether contemporary or classic. Complete with two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet, its hypoallergenic material makes it the perfect choice for sensitive sleepers. Plus, its deep pockets make sure it fits your mattress right. And when it comes time for a refresh, throw it in the washing machine for easy cleaning.What's Included?2 Pillow Case(s). Fitted Sheet. Flat Sheet. Features100% Linen.