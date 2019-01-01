Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Topshop
Hike Lace Up Hiker Boots
$150.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
Featured in 1 story
The Mega-Guide To R29's Best Boot Picks
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Lane Bryant
Sabrina City Heel Leather Dress Boot
$249.00
from
Lane Bryant
BUY
DETAILS
Danner
Women's Jag
$170.00
from
Danner
BUY
DETAILS
VC Signature
Keena Boot
$99.99
from
Shoebox
BUY
DETAILS
Frances Valentine
Cassie Leather Ankle Boots Camel
$395.00
from
Frances Valentine
BUY
More from Topshop
DETAILS
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Utility Pocket Boiler Suit
£55.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Stand Out Waterfall Dress By Boutique
£95.00
£30.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Boots
DETAILS
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Wild Print High-top Sneaker
C$60.00
C$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Resurfacing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted