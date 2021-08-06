Old Navy

High-waisted Powersoft Run Crop Leggings

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Old Navy

High-Waisted PowerSoft Run Crop Leggings for Women $39.99 ($29.97 - $39.99) Best Seller 135 Reviews Product Selections Color: Meadow Gold $39.99 $39.99 $35.97 $39.99 $29.97 Variants Regular Tall Petite Size: XS S M L XL XXL 2X 3X 4X Fulfillment Method - Pickup or Ship Pickup - Free Select a size for pickup options Ship to an Address - FREE for Rewards Members ($50 min) Sign in or Join Quantity Select a quantity 4 interest-free payments of $10.00 with