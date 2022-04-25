Levi's

High-waisted Mom Jeans



DESCRIPTION When it comes to denim, mom knows best. And no matter the decade, it's been proven that these jeans will never go out of style. They’re effortless, cool and sit high on your waist, making whatever you pair them with look just that much better. Crafted in 14.3 ounce denim. Care for our planet: wash less, wash cold, line dry, donate or recycle. Wash your jeans once every 10 wears at most, this increases their lifespan and saves natural resources. When you eventually launder your jeans, wash and dry them inside out with like colors, liquid detergent is recommended.