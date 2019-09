Leggings Depot

High Waisted Leggings

$10.99

Buy Now Review It

Ultra Soft Premium Fabric - Our classic leggings are made in our buttery smooth brushed polyester and spandex blend. It’ll stretch in all directions without being see-through and keeping you comfortable all day! All Day Comfort - Leggings that will keep you comfortable whether you’re just hanging out at home or out with friends, our leggings will look great paired with dresses, tops or tunics!