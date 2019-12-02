Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Activewear
Spalding
High-waisted Legging
$17.99
$11.69
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Ultra soft fabrication to allow for full flexibility and all day comfort
Need a few alternatives?
Girlfriend
Honey Compressive High-rise Legging
$68.00
from
Girlfriend Collective
BUY
Alo Yoga
High-waist Coast Legging
$108.00
from
Alo Yoga
BUY
Zella
Live In High Waist Crop Leggings
$55.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
SuperfitHero
Superfit Pocket Capris - Black
$84.00
from
SuperfitHero
BUY
More from Spalding
Spalding
High-waisted Legging
$17.99
$11.69
from
Amazon
BUY
Spalding
Essential Capri Legging
$14.99
$10.18
from
Amazon
BUY
Spalding
High-waisted Legging
$17.99
$13.29
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Activewear
Eloquii
R29 X Eloquii Printed Jogger
$74.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Eloquii
R29 X Eloquii Cropped Hoodie
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Girlfriend
Honey Compressive High-rise Legging
$68.00
from
Girlfriend Collective
BUY
Artzt Vintage
Artzt Vintage Seil
€29.99
from
Galeria Kaufhof
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted