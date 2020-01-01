Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
& Other Stories
High Waisted Denim Shorts
£35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
High waisted and super comfortable, these denim shorts are detailed with fringe edges.
Need a few alternatives?
Weekday
East Tuned Black Shorts
£35.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Levi's
501 Button Fly Cut Off Jean Shorts
$29.00
from
eBay
BUY
Agolde
Carrie Denim Shorts
£180.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Mango
Belt Line Short
£49.99
£35.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Satin Round O-ring Clutch Bag
$89.00
$44.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Tassel Lace Up Oxfords
$179.00
$125.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Wool Blend Herringbone Check Jacket
$179.00
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Houndstooth A-line Belted Coat
$249.00
$149.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Shorts
Nike
Running Shorts Nike Tempo
$30.00
$22.97
from
Nike
BUY
DKNY
Sport Leopard-print High-waist Bike Shorts
$45.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Zenena
Bicycle Shorts
$9.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Weekday
East Tuned Black Shorts
£35.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted