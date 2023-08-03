Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Amazon
High Waist Yoga Pants
$28.99
$17.77
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Savage x Fenty
Pin Up High-waist Leggings
BUY
$84.95
Savage x Fenty
Amazon
High Waist Yoga Pants
BUY
$17.77
$28.99
Amazon
Commando
Faux Patent Leather Leggings
BUY
$118.00
Nordstrom
SPANX
Faux Leather Leggings
BUY
$64.99
$98.00
Nordstrom
More from Amazon
Amazon
Echo Dot 5th Generation
BUY
$29.99
$59.99
Amazon
Amazon
Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle
BUY
$162.97
$257.97
Amazon
Amazon
Smart Plug, For Home Automation, Works With Alexa
BUY
$12.99
$24.99
Amazon
Amazon
Certified Refurbished Echo Dot (4th Gen)
BUY
$36.99
$48.99
Amazon
More from Leggings
Savage x Fenty
Pin Up High-waist Leggings
BUY
$84.95
Savage x Fenty
Amazon
High Waist Yoga Pants
BUY
$17.77
$28.99
Amazon
Commando
Faux Patent Leather Leggings
BUY
$118.00
Nordstrom
SPANX
Faux Leather Leggings
BUY
$64.99
$98.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted