H&M

High Waist Denim Shorts

£19.99 £12.00

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Details Size Inside leg: Length: 14.0 cm (Size XL) messages.garmentLength Short messages.waistRise High waist Composition Shell: Cotton 99%, Elastane 1% Pocket lining: Polyester 65%, Cotton 35% Care instructions Only non-chlorine bleach when needed High iron Machine wash at 40° Can be dry cleaned Tumble dry medium Material Denim Description Solid colour Concept H&M+ Nice to know environmentalMarker Art. No. 1070396003