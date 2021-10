JW Anderson

High-waist Cargo Trousers

$815.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

JW Anderson's renowned sense of individualism and workwear inspiration is highlighted in these high-waist cargo trousers. Crafted from cotton, this pair boasts a multi-pocket design along with button ankles for a more practical fit. Highlights light brown cotton high waist belt loops front button fastening two diagonal pockets to the sides two side zip-fastening pockets two rear button-fastening pockets