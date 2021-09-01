Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Girlfriend Collective
High Waist 7/8 Leggings
$68.00
$24.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Cut from fabric made from recycled water bottles, these leggings support you with a comfortable high waist and snug, compressive fit.
More from Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Lagoon Classic Jogger
BUY
$62.40
$78.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Agave Compressive High-rise Legging
BUY
$78.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Black Skort
BUY
$58.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Oat R&r Recharge Short
BUY
$41.60
$52.00
Girlfriend
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted