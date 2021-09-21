Nili Lotan x Target

High-rise Wide Leg Cargo Pants

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 98% Cotton, 2% Spandex Garment Length: Full Closure Style: Fly Button and Zipper Inseam Length: 33 Inches Rise: High Rise Fit: Wide Leg with a Casual Fit Pockets: Front Patch Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82637577 UPC: 195994254819 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2703 Origin: Imported Description The High-Rise Wide Leg Cargo Pants from Nili Lotan x Target offer effortless style. Designed with a high-rise, casual fit and cotton twill construction, these wide-leg pants feature front patch pockets for a look that's as functional as it is fashionable. A light cream color pairs perfectly with a variety of tops in your wardrobe for simple styling whether you dress these wide-leg twill pants up or down. Plus, they're made with a hint of spandex for a comfortable, flexible feel that moves with you as you take on whatever your day brings. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless.