Stella McCartney

High-rise Tailored Trousers

£585.00 £351.00

Buy Now Review It

At Stella McCartney

These pink tailored trousers from Stella McCartney spotlight the label's focus on colour and texture for SS19. Theyre crafted from a mid-weight wool with a high-rise profile, wide legs, pressed pleats and side pockets a nod to the designer's tailoring roots at Savile Row. Style them with a printed blouse and a cross-body bag for a late night museum opening.