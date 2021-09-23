Victor Glemaud x Targe

High-rise Shorts

$30.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 60% Cotton, 30% Nylon, 10% Wool Garment Length: Short Closure Style: Full Waistband Elastic Inseam Length: 4 Inches Rise: High Rise Fit: Regular Fit Pockets: Side Patch Pocket Stretch: No Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82638217 UPC: 195994278990 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3311 Origin: Imported Description These High-Rise Shorts from Victor Glemaud x Target are sure to elevate your warm weather looks. Designed with a high-rise, regular fit, and textured non-stretch fabric, these tailored knit shorts get a fun and fashionable detail from ruffle trim at the leg openings. The high-rise design of the black knit shorts pairs well with tops from polished blouses to casual tees, while side patch pockets provide a place to rest your hands or stash small items. Renowned for his statement knitwear, Victor Glemaud brings a joyful celebration of all people to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. Victor pairs his love of multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details to create vibrancy within the everyday for his wearers.