INC International Concepts

High-rise Sailor Trouser Jeans

$89.50 $53.70

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Showcasing a sophisticated silhouette, INC International Concepts®' sailor trouser jeans feature a flattering high rise and subtle fading and whiskering. Created for Macy's Fading and whiskering Imported Two front pockets with buttons; two faux welt pockets at back Zipper and button closures at front Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11442983 Size & Fit Approx. inseam: 33" Approx. model height is 5'10" and she is wearing a size 4 High rise: approx. 11" Materials & Care Cotton/modal/polyester/spandex Machine washable