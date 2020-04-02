Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Wilfred
High-rise, Maxi Skirt
$150.00
$120.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Aritzia
This is a high-waisted, tiered maxi skirt. It's made from textural 100% linen.
Need a few alternatives?
House of Holland
Asymmetric Hammered-satin Skirt
£300.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Reformation
Bea Skirt Es
$148.00
$103.60
from
Reformation
BUY
J. Crew
A-line Midi Skirt In Duchess Satin
$148.00
$96.20
from
J. Crew
BUY
& Other Stories
Cupro Midi Skirt
$42.99
from
eBay
BUY
More from Wilfred
Wilfred
Relaxed Button-up Shirt
$138.00
$110.40
from
Aritzia
BUY
Wilfred
Square-neck, Sleeveless Tank
$88.00
$70.40
from
Aritzia
BUY
Wilfred
High-rise, Maxi Skirt
$150.00
$120.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Wilfred
Ruched Mesh Dress
$158.00
$126.40
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Skirts
Madewell
Satin Midi Slip Skirt
$98.00
$73.50
from
Madewell
BUY
LA LA LAND CREATIVE CO
Satin Midi Skirt
$45.00
$20.24
from
Nordstrom
BUY
promoted
H&M
Denim Skirt
$19.99
from
H&M
BUY
Acne Studios
Canada Nr New Scarf
£110.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted