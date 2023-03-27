Gap

High Rise Faux-leather Cheeky Straight Jeans

Our High Rise Jean has an 11" (28 cm) rise.​ Fitted through the hip & thigh. Straight leg. Ankle-length jean. 14.5" (37 cm) leg opening. Inseam: Petite 25.5" (65 cm), Short 26" (66 cm), Regular 27.5" (70 cm), Long 29.5" (75 cm), Tall 32" (81 cm). Models wearing Gap size 27 are 5'8"–5'11" (172–180 cm) with 23.5–26" (60–66 cm) waist & 33–38" (84–97 cm) hips. Models wearing Gap size 33 are 5'8"–5'11" (172–180 cm) with 34–36” (86–91 cm ) waist & 45–50" (114–127 cm) hips. Old school. Meet new school. Meet forever fave. Our vintage-inspired pair that hugs all your curves just right and looks even better walking away.​ Fit: Hugs your hips, holds you in & ends with a straight leg that hits at the ankle. Fabric: 100% Polyester. Stretch: Low Stretch Jeans. Feels like vintage denim with a hint of stretch. Snug at first & holds you in, but forms to your shape. Rise: High Rise Jeans. Look: A five-pocket shiny silver faux-leather jean. Details: Zip fly & five-pocket styling. #660043 Polyester 100% Machine wash. Imported.