Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Shorts
Girlfriend
High-rise Bike Short
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Girlfriend
High-Rise Bike Short
Need a few alternatives?
Violeta By Mango
Cyclist Bermuda Leggings
$59.99
$23.99
from
Mango
BUY
H&M Plus
Plus-size Cycling Shorts
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Susina
Floral Soft Shorts (plus Size)
$19.97
$8.99
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Belt Line Short
£49.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Girlfriend
Girlfriend
Black High-rise Bike Short
$48.00
from
Girlfriend
BUY
Girlfriend
Compressive High Rise Leggings
$68.00
from
Girlfriend
BUY
Girlfriend
Plum Seamless Lite High-rise Legging
$78.00
from
Girlfriend Collective
BUY
Girlfriend
Blossom Lite High-rise Legging
$78.00
from
Girlfriend Collective
BUY
More from Shorts
Violeta By Mango
Cyclist Bermuda Leggings
$59.99
$23.99
from
Mango
BUY
H&M Plus
Plus-size Cycling Shorts
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Susina
Floral Soft Shorts (plus Size)
$19.97
$8.99
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Belt Line Short
£49.99
from
Mango
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted