Torrid

High Rise Bermuda Short – Vintage Stretch Medium Wash

$49.50 $34.65

Buy Now Review It

At Torrid

A high-rise short with a longer length that’s designed to fit your curves just right. Our Vintage Stretch has the feel and look of classic denim with just the perfect amount of stretch. High rise Skinny fit 5-pocket design Frayed hem CONTENT + CARE Cotton/spandex Wash cold; dry low Imported plus size short SIZE + FIT 8” inseam