High-rise 7/8 Good Karma 2-pocket Leggings

$88.00

Style No. 67694208; Color Code: 020 That’s right— our iconic Good Karma Leggings now have pockets! These ultra-flattering leggings transition to brunch, spin class, yoga, and beyond, now with two slip pockets on each side to stash you phone, keys, cards, and any small essentials you need on the go. The Fit: High-rise waist; 7/8 slightly cropped length The Feel: Super-soft; holds-you-in waist; signature ribbed waistband; slip pockets on hip and opposite ankle The Features: Breathable pinhole details; SPF 30 UV protection; natural, barely-there feel Why we ♡ them: Our favorite Good Karma leggings now with so convenient pockets! FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Made in the USA