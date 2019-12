& Other Stories

High Neck Ruched Midi Dress

$129.00 $65.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Sheer chiffon midi dress with a ruffled high neck, smock ruching at the waist and cuffs and a keyhole back opening. Three button closure Ruffled cuffs Lined skirt Length of dress: 129.7cm / 51.1 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 4 / Small