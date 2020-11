Rotate Birger Christensen

High-neck Paisley Puff-sleeve Velvet Mini Dress

$450.00 $179.99

Buy Now Review It

At Saks OFF 5TH

This high-neck paisley dress balances dramatic puff shoulder with a sleek mini silhouette. High-neck with asymmetric line of rouleau buttons Long sleeves Puff shoulder Back zip closure Fully lined Velvet