United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
H&M
High-leg Halterneck Swimsuit
$24.99
At H&M
messages.sleeveLength Sleeveless messages.clothingStyle High Leg Non-padded Bra Plunge Back messages.neckLineStyle Halterneck Composition Shell: Polyester 82%, Spandex 18% Lining: Polyester 88%, Spandex 12% Care instructions Only non-chlorine bleach when needed No dry clean No iron Wash with like colors Machine wash at 40° Gentle cycle Line dry Description Black Solid-color Imported Yes Concept DIVIDED Art. No. 1144083001