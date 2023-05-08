H&M

High-leg Halterneck Swimsuit

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

messages.sleeveLength Sleeveless messages.clothingStyle High Leg Non-padded Bra Plunge Back messages.neckLineStyle Halterneck Composition Shell: Polyester 82%, Spandex 18% Lining: Polyester 88%, Spandex 12% Care instructions Only non-chlorine bleach when needed No dry clean No iron Wash with like colors Machine wash at 40° Gentle cycle​ Line dry Description Black Solid-color Imported Yes Concept DIVIDED Art. No. 1144083001