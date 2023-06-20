Clinique

A tubing mascara that instantly lifts and curls lashes by 50%*—and keeps them lifted for 24 hours A next-level lift for lashes, without a pinch, pull, or tug. This mascara’s brush and formula work together to instantly lift, curl, and lengthen your natural lashes—and to keep them lifted for 24 gravity-defying hours. No curler required. What are the benefits of Clinique High Impact Zero Gravity Mascara? Instantly lifts, curls, and lengthens lashes for 24 gravity-defying hours Weightless gel formula with flexible polymers keeps lashes feeling featherlight Eyes appear bigger and brighter. Curved brush lifts and sets lashes. The inner curve scoops up every lash, while the outer curve helps to set and hold the lift in place. Resists rain, sweat, humidity, and tears. Rinses off easily with warm water, thanks to our poly-thermal technology. No makeup remover, no harsh tugging. 24-hour wear Non-flaking, clumping-resistant, smudge-resistant Ophthalmologist-tested Fragrance free and allergy tested Appropriate for people with sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers How do I apply Clinique High Impact Zero Gravity Mascara? Start at lash roots, wiggling the inner curve of the brush to lash tips. Repeat to build. For optimal effect, briefly press and hold the outer curve of the brush against lashes to set the lift and curl. Clinique’s innovative poly-thermal technology helps mascara stay put for 24 hours—and makes it easy to remove. How do I remove Clinique High Impact Zero Gravity Mascara? Warm water removal: Use fingertips to splash warm water (bath temperature is ideal) on lashes several times and press gently. Mascara will slide right off. Or, wet a cotton pad with warm water, press to eye, then wipe away. Not recommended for use with makeup remover.