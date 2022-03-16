Rose Toys

High-frequency G-spot Rose Vibrator

Licking Tongue Vibrator -This vibrator is in the shape of a rose, the head stamen part is designed to be a licking tongue massager. The moderately soft tongue will lick your nipples, vagina and other sensitive areas from gentle to wild, giving you itchy and fascinating wet pleasure . Powerful High-Frequency Vibration - The slightly curved handle and quality silicone head make up the powerful high-frequency vibrator, it not only can use for nipple stimulation, but also can be used for g-spot stimulation. The curved design of the stimulator is good-looking, but also for accurately hit the G point. 10 Vibration Modes & 2 Motors - The massager is mounted with two motors to control the vibration of 2 terminals separately, you can double-click the power button to switch the function between licking and high-frequency vibration. There are 10 powerful vibrations, the choice for you will not be monotonous. Body-Safe Silicone & Waterproof - This Adorime toy is made of skin-friendly silicone, except the white handle grip is high-quality ABS material. This vibrator is waterproof, easy to clean and can be used on the bathtub or shower. USB Charging & Private Package - This vibrator with a low power consumption, every 70 minutes of charging, can be used 75 minutes. We provide privacy packaging, no one will know what you bought, to avoid accidental embarrassment.