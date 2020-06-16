LectroFan

High Fidelity White Noise Machine

$49.95

Buy Now Review It

This international model includes an adapter kit for US, UK, and EU power outlets, and can also be powered via USB Provides ten fan sounds and ten ambient noise variations, including white noise, pink noise and brown noise Helps mask disruptive environmental noises so you or your little one can fall asleep with ease, or just relax Safe, solid-state design dynamically creates unique, non-repeating sounds with no moving parts Precise volume control allows you to set the perfect level for your unique environment. Multi-band parametric EQ speaker compensation Rest peacefully while traveling abroad with our compact and portable international LectroFan, complete with adapter plugs for the US, EU and UK. LectroFan uses state of the art technology to generate dynamic realistic sounds to drown out unwanted, disturbing, or intrusive noises. The LectroFan has two ways to reduce unwanted noises, either fan or white noise sounds. Both have 10 unique, non-repeating sound variations, each with adjustable volume control. In addition to sleep, LectroFan also works great for speech privacy, blocking out noisy neighbors, drowning out snoring, reducing tinnitus ringing or hissing, sound proofing rooms for studying or reading, sleeping during the day, limiting startling noises that causes pets anxiety, and to create a more relaxing environment for yoga or meditation. LectroFan is available in white or black and comes with a one year manufacturer warranty.