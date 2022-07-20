Cal Exotics

Hidden Pleasures Vibrator

$53.99 $42.99

Buy Now Review It

At Babeland

Go all out with the discreet bullet vibe that stands apart from the crowd, but doesn’t make a scene. Hidden Pleasures is a compact metallic vibrator that packs 10 rumbling functions into a very miniature frame. Indistinguishable from most household electronics, this rechargeable vibe knows how to keep a secret. The single touch controls allow you to effortlessly filter through 10 pulsating modes, while the whisper quiet motor keeps your playtime incognito. No more fumbling for your favorite setting! When you’re ready to go, the state of the art memory chip remembers the last function used and starts you off on it. The Hidden Pleasure vibe rocks a solid 45 minutes of splashproof fun on the highest speed and 1.5 hours on the lowest. Expect a full charge in 1 hour with its convenient USB charger.