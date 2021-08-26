Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Anthropologie
Hibernal Faux Fur Throw Blanket
$88.00
$41.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Incredibly soft, plush faux fur is the best way to wrap your loved ones in the epitome of cozy.
Need a few alternatives?
MacKenzie-Childs
Royal Harlequin Square Pillow
BUY
$58.80
$98.00
MacKenzie-Childs
MacKenzie-Childs
Toucan Outdoor Accent Pillow
BUY
$93.00
$155.00
MacKenzie-Childs
Anthropologie
Nadina Pillow
BUY
$29.97
$88.00
Anthropologie
Projektityyny
Sametti Velvet Lavender Cushion
BUY
£40.00
£55.00
Trouva
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Moments To Remember Keepsake Journal
BUY
$11.97
$34.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Scalloped Crochet Cotton-linen Duvet Cover
BUY
$71.97
$188.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Lustered Velvet Alastair Euro Sham
BUY
$23.97
$58.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Sage Table Lamp
BUY
$101.97
$228.00
Anthropologie
More from Décor
Home Techpro
Rug Grippers
BUY
$11.03
$12.99
Amazon
Anthropologie
Sage Table Lamp
BUY
$101.97
$228.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Citronella Ancona Ceramic Candle
BUY
$14.97
$38.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Hibernal Faux Fur Throw Blanket
BUY
$41.97
$88.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted