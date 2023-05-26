Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
BLANKNYC
Hi Rise Rigid Distressed Shorts
$78.00
$14.83
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Stretchy denim shorts see a flattering high rise and distressed bits and pieces.
Need a few alternatives?
BLANKNYC
Hi Rise Rigid Distressed Shorts
BUY
$14.83
$78.00
Nordstrom Rack
Free People
Billie Front Pleat Chino Shorts
BUY
$62.40
$78.00
Nordstrom
Topshop
Roll Hem Mom Denim Shorts
BUY
$40.60
$58.00
Nordstrom
Pistola
Kelly 90s Skater Short
BUY
$128.00
Pistola
More from BLANKNYC
BLANKNYC
Mini Skirt
BUY
$128.00
Revolve
BLANKNYC
Double Breasted Long Vegan Leather Blazer
BUY
$60.00
$118.00
Amazon
BLANKNYC
The Franklin In Seven Wonders Pant
BUY
$128.00
BlankNYC
BLANKNYC
Sherpa & Faux Leather Biker Jacket
BUY
$64.00
$128.00
Bloomingdale's
More from Shorts
BLANKNYC
Hi Rise Rigid Distressed Shorts
BUY
$14.83
$78.00
Nordstrom Rack
Free People
Billie Front Pleat Chino Shorts
BUY
$62.40
$78.00
Nordstrom
Topshop
Roll Hem Mom Denim Shorts
BUY
$40.60
$58.00
Nordstrom
Pistola
Kelly 90s Skater Short
BUY
$128.00
Pistola
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted